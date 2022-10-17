Donald Clark was born September 26, 1942 in Pendleton to H. Lee and Elyse West Clark. He died September 18, 2022 in Bend. Raised in Portland and a graduate of Grant High School, he attended Portland State College and was a member of the Oregon National Guard for eight years.
In 1965 he married Carolyn Smith. He received his most treasured gift from this union, his daughter Julie Kristine. Julie and her dad were joined at the hip. They shared many interests including skiing, sailing, equine events, and a love for fine wines. Julie gifted him with his son-in-law Cliff, who shared his passion for cars and golf.
As a young man, Don was a commodities broker, but in the 1980's he began a career driving tour buses for Evergreen Stage Line/The Gray Line Company. He drove local and cross-country tours and charters and was the driver for the Portland Winterhawks for many years. Don retired from Wilsonville SMART Transit in 2008. He was happiest behind the wheel, whether in his truck pulling a horse trailer, driving a 45-footer, or driving his Porsche. He loved to drive and explore the world.
He married Laura Coggswell in 1992. They shared a great life and both knew forever would not be long enough. They moved to Redmond in 2009.
Don is survived by his wife Laura Clark; daughter Julie Cayer (Cliff); and Margie, his black lab.
Don was an animal lover and in addition to his best girl, Margie, he had fond memories of Willie, Sassy Jo, Dennis, Sadie and of course, the perfect dog, Martha. In that vein, the family suggests donations might be made to either BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond or Humane Society of Central Oregon in Bend.