Born March 4, 1948 to Samuel Weldon Hix and Violet (Fincher) Hix in Bend, Oregon. The family moved to a farm in Redmond the following year. Don attended schools in Redmond, graduating from Redmond High School in 1966. He then received his Associate Degree from Lane Community College. He married Janet Campbell in June of 1968 in Redmond, Oregon. They had their first son Ron in 1969, then Jim in 1971.
Don worked on agriculture equipment for Meyers Tractor and Larkin Tractor until going to work for Babler Bros. working on heavy equipment. He then went to work in Sunriver for LT contractors then ZAGT Excavation before retiring from Newhouse Mfg.
Throughout his life Don enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, camping and off roading with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; sister Jean Martin Agee of Redmond, Oregon sons Ron Hix of Redmond, Oregon and Jim Hix of Terrebonne, Oregon and four grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Autumn funerals entrusted with arrangements.