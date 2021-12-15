Don passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Three days later Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by even more loved ones. Don and Helen are survived by their five children (Tom, Tricia, Pamela, Carrie, and Leslie), eight grandchildren who called them Papu and Memy (Nicholas, Natasha, Jalan, Drake, Sam, James, Ben, Shannon) and one great-grandchild (Amaya). All who knew them were blessed by their kindness, good humor, great generosity, and loving hearts.
The family thanks 1st Presbyterian Church and PEO FV Chapter for the love and support.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
