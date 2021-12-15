Don: November 4, 1935 - December 2, 2021

Helen: December 31, 1935 - December 5, 2021

Don passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Three days later Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by even more loved ones. Don and Helen are survived by their five children (Tom, Tricia, Pamela, Carrie, and Leslie), eight grandchildren who called them Papu and Memy (Nicholas, Natasha, Jalan, Drake, Sam, James, Ben, Shannon) and one great-grandchild (Amaya). All who knew them were blessed by their kindness, good humor, great generosity, and loving hearts.

The family thanks 1st Presbyterian Church and PEO FV Chapter for the love and support. 

Funeral services are pending. For full obituary visit www.niswonger-reynolds.com.