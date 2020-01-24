December 16, 1949 - January 16, 2020
Dolores “Lorry” Regina Williams died on January 16, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on December 16, 1949 in Philadelphia to Lawrence and Dolores Martin.
She was raised in Virginia and moved to Oregon when she was in high school. She met and married Alan Williams in 1967, and had three children: Leslie Williams Renken of Eugene, Doug Williams of Sisters, and Alan Williams of Redmond.
Lorry worked for the Sisters School District for 34 years, first as a school bus driver and later as a custodian, before retiring at the end of 2014.
After retiring, Lorry became a full time Grandma, which brought her a tremendous amount of joy. She was an avid enthusiast of the Sisters Quilt Show and Sisters High School athletics.
Lorry is survived by her three children, a daughter-in-law Melissa of Redmond, three grandchildren: Emily Renken of Eugene and Carter and Isaiah Williams of Redmond, a brother Larry of Colorado, and a sister Nonie of Redmond.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Patty of Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM at the Sisters Community Church in Sisters, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Christian School gymnasium fund in Redmond, Oregon.