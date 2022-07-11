Dolores was born in Decatur, Illinois to Rufus and Clara Harrison. She lived most of her life there until retirement in 1991 which brought her and husband, Stan, to Tumalo.
Dolores attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Steven Decatur High School, Millikin University and spent her working years in accounting at The Decatur Herald and Review, Caterpillar, Staley Manufacturing Company, and St. Mary’s Hospital. What she enjoyed most though was her pioneering role as a steel purchasing agent for Mason Steel.
Dolores and Stan married on May 11, 1973 and combined their families to include Dolores’ two daughters, Becky and Debbie and Stan’s four children, Lori, Karen, Phil and Kirt.
Dolores and Stan worked side by side and built their home overlooking the Deschutes River. Dolores spent many hours enjoying the river, the mountains and being able to be outdoors. She loved walking by the river, accompanied by her faithful Scottie dog, Fergie.
She was a keen bridge player, loved her church, and was devoted to her family. Dolores never met a stranger and was loved by all who met her. Meals, cards, and loving hugs were her way of caring for others. Her gift to the world was a heart that cared and an ability to bring that to action.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Stan, her daughters Becky (Rob) Overstreet and Debbie (Steve) Schendel and children Phil (Karen) Grotjan, Lori Hively, Karen Hawkins, and Kirt Grotjan. She is admired and loved by twelve grandchildren and nineteen greatgrandchildren.
Services will be on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Sisters, followed by a graveside service at 1:00 PM at Pilot Butte Cemetery in Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.