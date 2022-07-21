July 8, 1943 - July 11, 2022
Diane Marie Van Gelderen (Matzke) was born in
Williston, North Dakota in 1943. After attending
Dickinson State University, she taught grade school
in Michigan and Montana. Diane met Pieter Van
Gelderen in the summer of 1971 and was married for
over 50 years. They moved to Santa Clarita, California
where they raised their four children, Melissa (Steve)
Boyd, Heather (Steve) Kipp, Keith (Janette) Van
Gelderen, and Samantha Van Gelderen. Pieter and
Diane retired to Bend in 2004. Diane loved Bend and
was an active member of her community. She loved
to quilt, snowmobile, camp, try creative recipes, and
explore the northwest. She was always a teacher,
willing to help others. Nothing made her happier
than spending time with her six grandchildren. A
celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 30th
at 10 AM at Holy Communion Church at 1245 SE 3rd
Street, Suite C10 in Bend. In lieu of flowers, Diane
would love it if you would do an act of kindness, pay
it forward, or do an act of service in her memory.
