Deon Lee Murray
February 7, 1941 - January 24, 2021
In loving memory.
Deon passed away after two weeks in the hospital in Las Vegas.
He is survived by his wife Lynne, daughter Michele, grandsons Nathan, Casey, Gabrial, and Jacob and three great-grand children Kaylee, Bentley and Kayden. With Lynne’s four grandchildren Rex Andrew, Catalina, Carson, and Caden they had a total of 8 grandchildren.
Deon was born in Carbondale, IL but lived in several states. He liked to tell the story of him being an emancipated minor. When he married Lynne they lived in Crescent Oregon and became snowbirds in the winter.
Deon was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church where for two years he organized a Gospel Jubilee. He founded the “Then Sings My Soul” radio broadcast.
We love you Deon and miss you.