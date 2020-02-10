Dennis W. Sullivan of Bend, Oregon, age 93, passed away peacefully in San Diego on December 28, 2019.
Denny came to Bend in 1932, at the age of 3, when his father got a job in the lumber mill during the Great Depression. He grew up humbly, but with a love of life and adventure.
At 16, he spent a summer working for the forest service, clearing trails for six days a week alone in the Three Sisters Wilderness Area, only to be resupplied each Sunday. His passion for clearing trails never left him, and upon returning to Bend decades later, he began reclaiming Pilot Butte by clearing trails up and around the Butte for all to enjoy. You can find a bench with his name on it at the trailhead.
At 17, determined to win a bet with his buddies to be the first person in the Deschutes river, he jumped into the icy waters off a bridge near Drake Park on New Year’s eve. In 1944, he was drafted into the United States Army Air Corps and was honorably discharged two years later.
For the next seven months, he hitchhiked around America, only returning to accept a full scholarship in football and track at the University of Oregon under the legendary coaches of Casanova and Bowerman. He claimed to be the first person to wear a Bowerman shoe, when the fabled inventor created a spike to fit his top 220yd low hurdler and 100yd sprinter...The hurdles came first.
Upon graduating (the first in his family to do so), he earned a Masters of Arts in Education at Oregon State University and went on to teach and coach at Grant High School, where he led teams to city and state championships. Years later, athletes would say that when you look back at the one or two people that influenced their lives, Denny Sullivan was at the top of their list. Both his son and grandson were equally inspired, still holding pole vault records at Oregon State and Yale, respectively.
After raising a family and retiring in 1978, he found his way back to the place he loved, Bend. A few years later, he ran into a woman whom he had met once at a dance hall near Prineville, over 40 years earlier, Patsy Mink. They were married and spent their years together dancing, traveling, and enjoying life.
Denny had three loves in his later years: Patsy, working on and advocating for Pilot Butte--if you hike the circumference of the Butte, the trail splits into an island where he made a memorial to Patsy--and the Decathlon. He started training for the grueling ten events in his 60s and went on to set the world record for 80-85 year olds. Even at 93, he would spend five hours a day training to improve his performance.
Denny leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Jane Sullivan of Boston, Massachusetts, and two grandchildren, Dr. Natalie Sullivan and Brendan Sullivan of Washington D.C.