July 9, 1942 - March 9,2020
Dennis Charles Karnopp was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Gertrude and Merle Karnopp. Dennis had the unique experience of growing up in the Lancaster County Jail, where his father was first the Lancaster Deputy County Sheriff and later County Sheriff. At 16, Dennis went to the Skyline Ranch for Boys in Colorado which led to a lifetime love of the outdoors.
Dennis attended the University of Nebraska (Go Big Red!) where, unbeknownst to many, he was a member of the rodeo team. Dennis met and married Nebraska Student Marilyn Masters (Miss Cornhusker 1963!).
After graduating from the University of Nebraska Law School in 1967, Dennis (and maybe less so Marilyn) jumped at the chance to leave the cornfields for the mountains and go to work for a small law firm in a quaint logging town nestled among ponderosa pines, rivers, high lakes, and snow-capped peaks. Dennis would spend the next 50 years of his life exploring the West with his friends and family. He was an avid angler, hunter, skier, and river rat, who was renowned for his sourdough pancakes and flawless delivery (and closely guarded secrecy) of the “Corn Trick”. When he wasn’t recreating in the high desert, woods, or water, Dennis was attending his three children’s sporting events.
When Dennis joined McKay, Panner, Johnson & Marceau in 1967 he was immediately assigned to help represent the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, a relationship that came to define both his legal career and much of his personal life. Dennis was proud to have represented the Tribes in the landmark United States v. Oregon court cases, which recognized and defined the Tribes’ treaty right to fish for and manage salmon, a central piece of Tribal culture. He became the lead Warm Springs Tribal attorney in the late 1970s and was involved in all of the Tribes’ significant developments including Kah-Nee-Ta, Indian Head Casino, and the Pelton/Round Butte Hydroelectric Complex. Throughout his long career, the Warm Springs community became Dennis’s second family and he cherished these many friendships.
Dennis loved being involved with the Skyliner Ski Club, Oregon State Bar, The Nature Conservancy, and Land Conservation and Development Commission. He always had an open seat in his Suburban for any kid who wanted to join in on an impromptu Karnopp adventure (at their own risk of course).
Dennis Karnopp passed away peacefully on March 9th. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, daughters, Lisa Nye (Brad) and Dr. Megan Karnopp (Will Warne), his son, Justin (Lauren), and six grandchildren. Dennis’s body was donated to OHSU for the study of Lewy Body Dementia.
Given the novel coronavirus outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers/to honor Dennis’s memory, please donate to the KP – Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fund II of the Oregon Community Foundation, 1221 SW Yamhill Street, Suite 100, Portland OR 97205. Donations can be made via check or online at www.oregoncf.org under “Give Now.” 541.382.1170.