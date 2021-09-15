Dennis Harrison

Dennis Charles Harrison was born February 26, 1936 and died September 3, 2021 at age 85.
Born in Vallican, British Columbia, Canada, he moved to Redmond, with his mother and step-father, as a high school sophomore, and graduated from Redmond High in 1954. He met his wife, Carola, in Redmond. They married in 1959.
Dennis joined the US Air Force in 1955 where he served 4 years. He became a US citizen during his time of service to this country. After the military, he moved back to Redmond and began a career as a banker, which spanned First National, First Interstate, and Wells Fargo Banks, where he retired as Branch Manager of two Springfield, Oregon branch offices.
Dennis carried many titles, proudly, during his lifetime: Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, Father-In-Law, Brother-in Law, and servant of Christ. We can safely say he was a friend to all who knew him.
He also carried the Distinctive titles of Private Pilot, Backpacker/hiker, Real Estate Agent, Horse Trailer Driver, and Dirt Boat Captain. He logged more than 1,000 hikes during his Retirement.
He is preceded in death by his father and step-mother Charles and Eileen Harrison of British Columbia, his step-father and mother Don and Mazie Wires of Redmond, and his grandson Nick of Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Carola, his daughter and son-in-law Beverly Harrison Campbell and Don Campbell, son Dave Harrison, grandchildren Griffin Campbell, Kate and Sam Harrison, and brothers and sister in Canada Michael Harrison, Catherine English, Phil Harrison, and Stephen Harrison.
Please bring your memories to share during the service.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 1 PM Saturday September 18, 2021 at Highland Baptist Church 3100 SW Highland Avenue Redmond Oregon.