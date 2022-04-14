Dennis Harny, 66, passed away during the early hours of Saturday, April 9, 2022, surrounded by the love of his children. Dennis was born in 1955 in Astoria, Oregon to Stanley Harny, a mink farmer and WWII veteran, and Mary Harny, a bookkeeper. Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Knappa High School and spent his early years in the logging industry. After relocating to Central Oregon, Dennis transitioned to real estate and rental management and spent many years loving his house, the views, and the land around him.
Dennis will be remembered for his love of Harley Davidsons and his epic cross-country trips, his love of gardening (award winning!), his contributions to children's charities and his volunteer activities, his love for Christmas and impressive light displays, and his dad jokes (truly terrible). With an incredible record collection and a garage radio permanently on and tuned in to 101.7, he instilled in his children a love of music with many days listening to the Beatles, Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, and Elton John. He was always up for playing catch with his kids and grandkids; an activity that he enjoyed since playing baseball in his youth.
Dennis is survived by his children Mindy (Josh) Edgar, Madeline (Vince) Witt, and Jacob (Emily) Harny; his grandchildren Aidan, Liam, Sawyer, Roman, Monroe, and Lennon; and his sister Christie (Ernie) Larson. Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Adam; his long-time partner, Kristina; his parents; and his brother, John. Dennis' children will be hosting a Celebration of Life for family and friends this summer, date TBD. If you would like further information please email Jake Harny at harnyj1220@gmail.com.
