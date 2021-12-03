January 25, 1954 - November 14, 2021
Denise Sullivan Tomsic passed away peacefully on November 14, 2021 in Bend, Oregon after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease. Deni was born in Tacoma, Washington on January 25, 1954 and grew up in the Lakewood, Washington area. She attended Clover Park School District schools and graduated from Lakes High School where she developed an interest and love of art. After graduation, Deni began her college studies at nearby Pacific Lutheran University. She left the college briefly to pursue a medical degree on the east coast, but her interest in art drew her back to PLU to study and earn a degree in Graphic Design and Print Communication.
She was able to use her expertise and creativity in graphics as she worked for such entities as the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce and the Point Defiance Zoo. She married her husband, Walter Tomsic, who was a former Art professor at PLU. Together they operated Tomsic Sullivan Design. This business specialized in combining graphics with the printed word. An outstanding example of this work was their collaboration on the OpenRoad Triannial magazine sponsored by the Lemay Auto Museum. This publication highlights the Lemay and spotlights vintage autos and car enthusiasts.
The couple moved to Bend, Oregon nearly twenty years ago from their previous home in Gig Harbor, Washington. They continued their interest and promotion of vintage automobiles in Bend by starting a local car club. They enjoyed many outings and social events with the car club members. Deni especially liked driving her Mazda Miata. Both lived an active lifestyle and participated in many activities available in Bend such as tennis, skiing, biking, and hiking.
After Walt’s passing, Deni moved back into the city of Bend from Widgi Creek, a few miles outside town. She enjoyed a hike followed by a latte at Starbucks, gardening, a drive in a sports car to Elk Lake for lunch, shopping, a dinner of meat and potatoes, and music from the 60’s and 70’s - especially the Beatles! Through struggles with her condition during the last few years, she was upbeat, pleasant, and had a warm, charming smile. Deni cared about those around her and was grateful for their help and friendship. We will miss her beautiful spirit.
A celebration of life will be held on December 5th at her home in Bend. For details, please call (541) 420-6595. In Deni’s memory, donations may be made to Partners in Care, 2075 NE Watt Ct., Bend, OR. 97701