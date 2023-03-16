August 6,1945- February 13, 2023

Delbert (Del) Lemoin Barber Sr. (77) passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 at his vacation home in Yuma, AZ of natural causes. He was born August 6th, 1945 to Harry Lemoin Barber and Margaret Ann (Rose) Barber in Forest Grove, OR. Del was raised in Salem and Turner, Oregon and was a fierce protector of his two younger sisters, Estelle and Nora. Del graduated from North Salem High School in 1963 and shortly thereafter married the love of his life, Rita Juliana (Carney) Barber of Salem.