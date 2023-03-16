Delbert (Del) Lemoin Barber Sr. (77) passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 at his vacation home in Yuma, AZ of natural causes. He was born August 6th, 1945 to Harry Lemoin Barber and Margaret Ann (Rose) Barber in Forest Grove, OR. Del was raised in Salem and Turner, Oregon and was a fierce protector of his two younger sisters, Estelle and Nora. Del graduated from North Salem High School in 1963 and shortly thereafter married the love of his life, Rita Juliana (Carney) Barber of Salem.
Del was a self-made man who believed in an old-school work ethic. After high school, he drove truck for Valley Oil out of Salem and then moved to Redmond, OR in 1972 where he continued to work for Valley Oil. Del then worked for Hap Taylor Construction for several years. In the late 70s, Del and Rita moved to Bend and started their own company, Del Barber Excavation. Del always found a way, even through rough times, to survive. All 3 sons worked with their father in the early years and have carried on the trade in excavation contracting and/or trucking. Del Barber Excavation still thrives today after 40+ years in business and is run by his son, Rick.
Del loved supporting his children and grandchildren from the sidelines. He attended football, baseball, basketball and volleyball games, track meets, baseball and 4H shows to support the ones he loved. He also enjoyed classic cars, listening and dancing to music, hunting, 4 wheeling , hanging out with friends, and of course, his true passion, fishing. Del and Rita spent many summers in Newport and had a beautiful fishing boat, the Rita J (sometimes referred to as Rippin' Lips). His children and grandchildren will never forget the times on the boat and spending time together at the coast. Del and Rita recently bought a home in Yuma, AZ and enjoyed meeting new friends and getting out of the cold winters.
Most who knew Del would say he could be tough as nails but he also possessed tremendous loyalty and unmatched integrity and generosity.
Del is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Nora Barber Biege, and granddaughter, Audrey Juliana Hamilton. He is survived by his wife, Rita, his sister, Estelle Barber Lile, and five children: Delbert Barber Jr. (Kelley Robertson), Amy Barber Hamilton (Scott), Kimberly Barber Conigliaro (Marcello), Richard Barber (Christin) , and Ryan Barber (Celeste). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, who will greatly miss his presence at the head of our table. He also will be missed by his two fur babies, Louie and Bert.
There will be a celebration of life on June 24, 2023 in Central Oregon. More details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to either the
Redmond Rod & Gun Club Youth Program ( PO Box 14, Redmond, OR 97756, 541-699-2518) or the Deschutes 4-H Association (3800 SW Airport Way, Bldg. #4, Redmond, OR 97756, 541-548-6088) in memory of Del. Online obituary at: www.desertvalleymortuary.com