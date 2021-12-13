Delbert Eugene Nyman, 79, died at home in Bend on Friday, December 3rd. Del was born September 4, 1942, in Newberg, Oregon, the son of Carl and Naomi (Huffman) Nyman. Del was raised and received his education in the Newberg community. Del enlisted in the US Army in 1963. He was honorably discharged in 1965. He was united in marriage to Maryjane Harold on December 26th, 1964. Del and Maryjane founded Chapman-Huffman Dental in 1979, he was instrumental in the business until he retired in 2016. Del was an avid hunter and passed his love for the great outdoors to his children and grandchildren. Del was a loving and supportive husband, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather. Del was preceded in death by his parents, Carl C. Nyman and Naomi W. Nyman, and brother Ernest W. Nyman.
Del is survived by his wife Maryjane Nyman; His children and their spouses; Jennifer (Roger) Jehan of Hillsboro, Jason (Stacey) Nyman of Bend, Jared (Nadine) Nyman of Redmond, Josett e (Casey) Mitchell of Vernonia, Maryfrances (Dustin) Wyant of Carlton. His brother Ronald Nyman of Newberg. His grandchildren and their spouses; Dylan (Emma) McMahan, Kelsey (Geoff ) Moyer, Bradley McMahan, Carli Jehan, Madison Jehan, Jane Nyman, William Nyman, Madison Nyman, Kade Nyman, Marrin Nyman, Kroftan Nyman, Kellan Nyman, Sailor Mitchell, Jasper Mitchell, Makenna Wyant, Hallie Wyant, and Isabel Wyant. His greatgrandchildren; Roa McMahan, Daphne Moyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, December 18th, 2021. 10 am Mass of Christian Burial; St. Francis Catholic Church (New Church) 2450 NE 27th Street, Bend, OR 97701.
11am Graveside; Deschutes Memorial Cemetery 63875 N Hwy 97, Bend, OR 97701. 12pm-3pm Celebration of Life; Riverhouse Convention Center, 3075 N. Business 97, Bend, OR 97703.
Donations in Del’s Honor can be made to Partners in Care Hospice or COSSA Park of Bend
