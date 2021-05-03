Deegan Domion Ceniga
October 16, 2002 - April 7, 2021
Deegan Domion Ceniga, born October 16, 2002 was a soon to be graduate of Ridgeview High School and had lived in Central Oregon for his entire 18 years. On April 06, 2021 while working out at a local gym, Deegan experienced a ruptured brain aneurysm. Despite heroic efforts to save him at the gym and St. Charles Hospital, Deegan passed April 07, 2021.
Deegan was preceded in death by his late grandfather Nick Ceniga and late great grandfather Jim Barret.
Deegan is survived by his father and mother, Gabriel Domion Ceniga and Lindsay Beth Ceniga. His siblings include Ashlynn Marie Ceniga and Tyler Domion Ceniga, Tyler’s fiance Brittany Celene Gates along with beloved nephew Axton Domion Ceniga. Grandmothers Jody Turcott and Janet Ceniga also survive him plus many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a great grandmother.
Deegan was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a kind and a compassionate person who loved animals, was quirky, funny and loved spending time with his brother, nephew and best friends Gunner Scheer and Chase Ceniga. Some of Deegan’s passions were working out at the gym and power lifting with his best friend Gunner. He grew up riding dirt bikes and continued to ride with his friends and family. He spent about 4 years of his youth wrestling. He excelled at anything he tried. Deegan thoroughly enjoyed camping, swimming and family vacations.
Because of Deegan’s generous and loving spirit, he gave the gift of life to many people through his organ donations.
A memorial service will be held in the future.