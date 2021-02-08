Debra Lesine Aldous
July 11, 1957 - Jan 7, 2021
Debbie was born on July 11, 1957 to Leslie J. Lindgren and Juanita Doye Lindgren-Campbell in Redmond, Oregon.
Debbie married her high school sweetheart Loren Aldous on July 18, 1973. She spent her life as a Homemaker raising their 4 children and helping Loren run the family business. Debbie also worked as a Special Education teaching assistant, and later decided to open her own business Piper Lilly in 2006.
Debbie is survived by her 4 children Dusty Aldous of Redmond, Angelia Aldous of Prineville, Branden Aldous of Powell Butte and Shandrea Aldous Martin of Terrebonne, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister Sue Jarms, her parents Leslie & Doye and her Stepfather Roy J Campbell who raised her, and her husband Loren.
Debbie enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, her pets, traveling to tropical places like Hawaii and Jamaica, gardening, cooking and most of all trips to the Oregon Coast with family and friends.
Following a stroke in June 2020 Debbie moved to Brookside assisted living in Redmond due to the ongoing challenges caused by the strokes and passed away with family by her side January 7th 2021.
Celebration of life services are to be announced in the spring.