Debra Jean Vukich Larson

Debra Jean Vukich Larson, age 68 of Bend, Oregon passed away at home on June 28, 2023 after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Debra was born in Pasadena, California to Marvel and George Vukich, and came to Sams Valley, Oregon in the Medford area, as a young child with her parents in 1958. Her sister Naujean Robertson followed them with her own family to Sams Valley the following year. She attended Sams Valley schools and later Crater High School in Central Point Oregon with her nieces and nephew, where she lettered in gymnastics and tennis, graduating in 1972. After graduating from high school, she worked as a singer, musician and dancer in the Medford area before going on to Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, Oregon.