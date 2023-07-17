Debra Jean Vukich Larson, age 68 of Bend, Oregon passed away at home on June 28, 2023 after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Debra was born in Pasadena, California to Marvel and George Vukich, and came to Sams Valley, Oregon in the Medford area, as a young child with her parents in 1958. Her sister Naujean Robertson followed them with her own family to Sams Valley the following year. She attended Sams Valley schools and later Crater High School in Central Point Oregon with her nieces and nephew, where she lettered in gymnastics and tennis, graduating in 1972. After graduating from high school, she worked as a singer, musician and dancer in the Medford area before going on to Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
After graduating from OTI, she moved to Bend, Oregon to enjoy the ski slopes and outdoor activities. She started at Oregon Bank as teller and decided to use her knowledge of cars and began working at Robberson’s Ford on the parts counter in the service department for over 30 years before an early retirement due to her health.
She was memorable for her infectious smile and sense of humor, diplomatic manner and problem solving skills. She was a devoted daughter, wife and friend.
Debra is survived by her husband John O’Leary of Bend, sister Naujean Barrett of Grants Pass, nieces Valerie Jump of Fallbrook, California, Diane Webb of Grants Pass, Oregon, Janeen Nolte of Eagle Point, Oregon, and Rebecca Bayless of Frisco, Texas, nephew Rob Robertson of Vancouver, Washington and grand nephews Robbie Robertson of Vancouver, Washington, Max Houser of Abilene, Texas, Christian Bayless of Hillsboro, Oregon and William Andrew Bayless of Frisco, Texas; grand nieces Tiffany Swift of Medford, Oregon, Danielle Standley of Eagle Point, Oregon, Brittany Smith of Fallbrook, California, Randi Nolte of Medford, Oregon, Lyssa Houser of Grants Pass, Oregon. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Cuadra. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Monday, July 17, 2023 at 5:00 pm in the Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will follow Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 am in the Holy Communion Catholic Church 1245 SE 3rd St Ste C10, Bend, OR 97702. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Debra Larson O’Leary Research Fund in Pharmacy to support pancreatic cancer research taking place in the College of Pharmacy. Checks can be made payable to the OSU Foundation at 4238 SW Research Way; Corvallis, OR 97333.