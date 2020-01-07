September 26, 1950 - December 13, 2019

Deborah Lynn Rushing of Bend, Oregon was born September 26, 1950 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

She went to be with her Savior on December 13, 2019.

She leaves behind her spouse Jamie as well as her son Jeremy and wife Laura DeChaine, granddaughters Ariana and Nikita, and her son Bryan and wife Bekah DeChaine. She is also survived by her two sisters Carol Jump and Joyce Crossley, and her stepbrother, Scott Place.

She was happily married to Jamie for 37 years and had a full life. She came to know the Lord in 2014 and moved to Bend to be with her granddaughters.