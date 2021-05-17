Debby Nickell
February 16, 1953 - April 27, 2021
Debby Nickell passed away peacefully on April 27, 2021 at the age of 68 surrounded by her family.
Debby was born on February 16, 1953 in Redmond, Oregon. She was raised in Eugene, Oregon and graduated from Churchill High School. Debby attended OCE (Western Oregon University) and received a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She also was a collegiate gymnast.
She married Rick Nickell in 1976. They moved to Redmond where Debby taught, coached and served as Dean of Students during her 30 year career at Redmond High School. She retired in 2006.
Debby is survived by Rick, her husband of 45 years, Son Seth and his wife Amy and their children Wyatt and Ayla, Daughter Shelby and her husband Trong Dinh and their children Adaline and Arlo, Sister Cynthia and her husband James Ryall and Step-mom Rajean Webb.
She was preceded in death by her parents Olan and Georgia Webb and her younger brother Ward Webb.
Debby loved her family dearly. Spending time with them brought her great joy. She also enjoyed her very large circle of friends and a good margarita.
We will remember her for her smile, her laughter, her concern and care for others and her great love for animals.
If you would like to make a donation in Debby’s memory, please consider Partners in Care or Brightside Animal Shelter.