Ron Leibman, 82: An actor who appeared in movies, theater and television in a career that spanned six decades and won a Tony award for Tony Kushner's iconic play “Ängels in America.” Died Friday after an illness.
Kim Woo-choong, 83: A former chairman of collapsed conglomerate Daewoo Group whose rise and fall symbolized South Korea’s much turbulent rapid economic growth in the 1970s. Died Monday near Seoul, South Korea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.