Ron Leibman, 82: An actor who appeared in movies, theater and television in a career that spanned six decades and won a Tony award for Tony Kushner's iconic play “Ängels in America.” Died Friday after an illness.

Kim Woo-choong, 83: A former chairman of collapsed conglomerate Daewoo Group whose rise and fall symbolized South Korea’s much turbulent rapid economic growth in the 1970s. Died Monday near Seoul, South Korea.