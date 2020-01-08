Harry Villegas, 81: A bodyguard and Che Guevara’s right-hand man best-known by his nom de guerre Pombo, was one of the last people to see Guevara alive in Bolivia in 1967. Died Dec. 29 in Havana from multiple organ failure.

Silvio Horta, 45: A Cuban-American producer and screenwriter who was acclaimed for creating the hit series “Ugly Betty.” Died Tuesday in Miami from suicide.

Paul Kelley, 91: A Marine general who was only four months into his tenure as Marine Corps commandant when a suicide bomber drove a truck with explosives into the Marine barracks in Beirut in 1983, killing 241. Died Dec. 29 in McLean, Virginia.

Georges Duboeuf, 86: A master wine merchant known as the “pope of Beaujolais,” who brought its fruity reds to millions of drinkers around the world. Died Jan. 4 at his home in Romanèche-Thorins, France, from a stroke.

