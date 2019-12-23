Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, 79: A powerful chief of Algeria’s military, who was instrumental in pushing out the gas-rich country’s long-serving president amid pro-democracy protests earlier this year. Died unexpectedly Monday in the military hospital of Algiers after a heart attack.

Joseph Segel, 88: A “quintessential entrepreneur” who founded the home-shopping network QVC, and also founded the Franklin Mint, a private mint company that produces commemorative coins and other collectibles. Died Saturday in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, due to congestive heart failure.

Emanuel Ungaro, 86: A French fashion designer, who was known for his use of vibrant color, mixed prints and elegant draping, and for decades, clothed celebrities and actresses, including Jacqueline Kennedy, Gena Rowlands and Catherine Deneuve. Died Saturday in Paris.

Fazle Hasan Abed, 83: A founder of Bangladesh Rehabilitation Assistance Committee (BRAC) , the world’s largest non-governmental development organization. Died Friday in his native Bangladesh.