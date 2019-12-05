D.C. Fontana, 80: A writer and story editor for the original “Star Trek” television series, wrote the “Star Trek” novel “Vulcan’s Glory” and later a contributor to “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and other related projects

. Died Tuesday after a brief illness.

Robert K. Massie, 90: A Pulitzer Prize-winning historian who specialized in biographies of the Russian tsars and discovered a personal connection to the country’s past through the blood disorder that afflicted both his son and the son of Nicholas II. Died Monday

in Irvington, New York from Alzheimer’s disease.

— Bulletin wire reports