Melanie Panayiotou, 55: A sister of pop superstar George Michael died exactly three years after her brother’s Christmas Day death in 2016. Died a sudden death on Wednesday in north London .
William Greider, 83: A longtime political writer for The Nation, Rolling Stone and The Washington Post, and author of several books. Died Wednesday in Washington from complications of congestive heart failure.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.