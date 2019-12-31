Sonny Mehta, 77: A head of Alfred A. Knopf who guided the publishing house to new heights through a blend of prize-winning literature by Toni Morrison and Cormac McCarthy and blockbusters such as “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Died Monday in New York from pneumonia.

Harry Kupfer, 84: A longtime opera director of Berlin’s Komische Oper, who gained international attention with his 1978 production of “The Flying Dutchman.” Died Monday in Berlin after a lengthy illness.