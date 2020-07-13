Dawn Clasby
December 24, 1941 - July 16, 2019
Almost a year has passed without your presence in our life. Dawn Clasby peacefully left this world at 8:45 p.m., July 16, 2019. Dawn was born December 24, 1941, in Oakland, California, where she grew up. She worked for the YMCA working with kids, which was her true passion in life. In the spring of 1963, she met Craig, the love of her life. They were married on July 26, 1964. They had the first of two kids in February of 1968, and the second in May of 1969, while living in Chico.They then moved to Auburn until 1974, when Craig’s work brought them to Bend, where they built a beautiful home Dawn had designed. Dawn spent many years teaching catechism at St. Francis of Assisi Church and volunteering with the Altar Society, there was always an open door in her home and heart for others in need. She considered many her children, having brought them into her home to raise, even if only for a short time. She designed her home and yard as a place for people to gather, and they did as she hosted work parties, her kids team dinners, after prom parties and the neighborhood kids late night games of flashlight tag and capture the flag. Her love of sports, football in particular, was well known, if there was a football game on tv the neighborhood knew it as she cheered, coached and celebrated every play for her beloved Raiders or the team of choice that day.
Sunriver Office Services flourished under Dawn’s ownership from 1990 to 1995, when she sold the business. She went on to become a state certified tax preparer and work from home until she retired. She began painting, a hidden passion of hers, knitting for her family, playing Bunco with “the gal’s”, and gardening. Dawn is remembered by her infectious smile, sparkling blue eyes and huge heart.
She is survived by her husband, Craig; son, Patrick and his wife, Kate; their son, Lucas; her daughter, Kellie and her husband, Dan, and their three sons, Christopher, Josh and Seth; her sister, Robin and husband, Steve; along with their three children and their families.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the PAN Foundation at PANFoundation.org.