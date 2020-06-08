David W. Antilla
February 23, 1947 - May 20, 2020
David W. Antilla was born in Astoria, Oregon on February 23, 1947 to Chuck and Violet Antilla.
David lived with his family in Oregon and Colorado graduating from Boulder High School in 1965. After high school, he served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. He then attended school at Portland State and Lewis and Clark colleges earning a degree in business accounting.
David spent many years working for Pacific Seafood at several locations on the Oregon Coast and then as an office manager and accountant in Redmond, Oregon. He recently moved to assisted living in Roseburg, Oregon and passed away there on May 20, 2020.
He is survived by his sister, Vickie Dunaway from Bend, Oregon and his son, John McKeen from Wilmington, Delaware.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.