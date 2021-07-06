David M. Anderson
December 10, 1943 - June 18, 2021
David M Anderson was born to Roland and Frances Anderson in Vancouver, Washington on December 10, 1943. Shortly after, his family moved to Bend and while he lived many places in Oregon, he always considered Bend to be home. He was a proud member of the Bend Lava Bears class of 1962.
In 1967 Dave married Bonnie Babler, and was widowed shortly thereafter. In 1971, he married Margaret Gall and after many years living in and around Oregon including 20+ years in Corvallis, they moved back to Bend in 2016. Dave and Margaret were happily married for 50 years.
Dave graduated from Oregon State University and worked for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for 33 years. He had a great love of the outdoors and wildlife. Dave and Margaret could often be found camping at the many beautiful campgrounds around the Pacific Northwest.
Dave had a wonderful sense of humor and was an amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather (Papa!), and friend. He was loved by many and is survived by his wife Margaret, son Mark, daughter Pamela and her husband Jason, and 2 grandchildren, Jayda and Haley. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Steve and Jim Anderson.
A gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate David’s life. Memorial contributions can be made in Dave’s honor to either the Special Olympics or the Alzheimer’s Association.