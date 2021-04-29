David Leornard Lovik
July 13, 1948 - April 8, 2021
David Leornard Lovik set upon this world on July 13, 1948 in Lebanon, Oregon and moved away from us on April 8, 2021. His parents were Gladys and Lloyd Lovik and he grew up and graduated from high school in Sweet Home, Oregon. After high school, David served in the Army and then attended Oregon College of Education. One of David’s proudest times was serving in the Army Honor Guard at Fort Meyer in Washington, D.C. It was while attending college that he met Phyllis Elaine Rains. They were married in June of 1971 and would have celebrated their fiftieth anniversary this coming June. David worked for the U.S. Post Office for 30 Years.
David was a very active ember of Elks Lodge #1371 where he serve as a board member and ran the school supply program and was in charge of the gathering and distribution of toys as Christmas as part of the Lodge’s food basket program. He was a huge fan of all things Oregon State Beavers especially, football, baseball, and girls’ gymnastics. David loved to travel and was an avid reader, with a book always within easy reach.
David was preceded in death by his parents, an older brother Lloyd Martin Lovik II, and older sister Rena Evans, nephew Lloyd Martin Lovik III and by Baron, the best dog ever. He will lovingly be remembered by his wife Phyllis, nephews, John and Bill Lovik and Michael Evans and nieces, Tella Evans and Lisa Parr and of course by his many friends.
A Celebration Of Life is yet to be scheduled. Donations in David’s name may be made to the Christmas Toy Fund at the Bend Elk’s Lodge #1371, 63120 Boyd Acres Road, Bend, Oregon, 97702.
