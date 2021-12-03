David L. Sandborg

On Sunday, October 17th, 2021, David Louis Sandborg of Bend, passed away at the age of 86.
David was born in Galesburg, Illinois to Maurice Raymond and Beautrice Louise. He was a graduate of Galesburg High School and served in the United States Army. David received his Bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College followed by his law degree from Stanford University. David began his law career in California where he practiced for many years in various areas of law including litigation and mediation. His career took him to Asia where he lived and worked as both a law professor and international arbitrator in China, Vietnam, and India.
David moved to downtown Bend in 2012 to be closer to family. In Bend, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and band concerts. He also loved all the great downtown coffee shops and restaurants especially, Jackalope Grill.
David had a passion for world travel. He was a true scholar with a keen intellect, a love of learning, and was always up for discussing current affairs, in addition to a broad spectrum of other topics. He loved spending time with his family, always encouraging and supporting his children and grandchildren to work hard in school and pursue travel and adventure. Throughout his life, David maintained a strong connection to and a love for his hometown of Galesburg.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Beatrice Louise, brothers, Richard, Robert, and George, and sister Elinor. He is survived by his two daughters, Caroline (husband Jon), Mercedes (husband Nick), four grandchildren (Jack, A.J, Luca, and Nico), his brother, Paul, his nephews Jeff, Tom, and Scott , his nieces Becky, Tara, Stacy and Lisa.
A small, family celebration of life will be held on May 21st, 2022.
