David L. Hanson
March 31st, 1949 - March 18th, 2021
Born March 31st, 1949 to Ann and Oswald Hanson, Dave was the third of five children living on the Hanson Dairy. After graduating from Redmond High School in 1967, Dave joined the Navy and served on the USS Dale.
After serving his country, Dave returned home to work the land and raise animals. Locally known for raising polled Herefords, Dave was also nationally known for breeding exotic animals. Over 40 years, Dave built up a wildlife sanctuary tucked away above the Deschutes River with a wide array of exotic animals.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Oswald and his brother, Kevin. Dave is survived by his siblings, Arlene (Vern) Michaels, Rod (Sandi) Hanson, Steve (Linda) Hanson, Carol (Bob) Downs, his former wife of 37 years, Diane Hanson and his children, Stephanie Jones, Jessica (Chris) Wells, Heidi (Harrison) McArthur, Danny (Sarah) Hanson, and Michael Hanson, as well as the six grandchildren, Kyden, Owen, Parker, Huntley, Adelyn and Harper.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming summer.