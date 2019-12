Jan 5, 1942 - Nov 30, 2019

Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net

Services: A celebration of life will take place in the Spring of 2020.

Contributions may be made to: Partners In Care Hospice 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701