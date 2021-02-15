David Glenn Parmeter
February 8, 2021
David Glenn Parmeter passed away on 2/8/2021 at St. Charles Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. David was a customer service representative in the circulation department at the Bend Bulletin. He worked there for a year. David was from Indianapolis, Indiana and came out to California in the 1990s. He loved the mountains in Bend, Oregon, including Mt. Bachelor, La Pine, and all the sceneries of the mountains. David was a true jokester and a very good man.
His surviving relatives are Diane Williams (sister), Danielle Estes, and David Williams. Final arrangements are cremation and we will be posting a YouTube memorial of David’s life in the following week for people to view.
Thank you for all your prayers and concerns as David was in the intensive care unit.