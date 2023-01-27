David F. Chaney

November 12, 1936 - January 21, 2023
A man of uncommon kindness and integrity, David Frederick Chaney completed his wonderful life Saturday, January 21, 2023. His end came peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Dad was born in 1936 in Twin Falls, Idaho, one of five children. He learned industriousness at an early age, working on a ranch, hunting and helping his father with his car business. He ran the 440 and was an All-American high school football player before moving with his family to Portland, Oregon. He received his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from University of Portland via an ROTC scholarship. He spent a total of six years in the US Army and Army Reserve. After moving to Seattle to work for Boeing, he completed his master's degree in business and finance from the University of Washington. In Seattle, he met the love of his life, Terry. Then he moved to San Francisco and nearly lost touch with her. Determined to reconnect, he moved back to the Northwest, found Terry and professed his feelings. It was the best decision of his life.
Dave and Terry married in 1965 and had four children. Dave was a consistently wonderful role model, husband, provider and loving father. They began their family in Portland, Oregon, then moved to Connecticut and New Jersey to pursue Dave’s career on Wall Street as Dean Witter’s director of training and assistant manager of their eastern division. They returned to Portland to be close to relatives and prioritize family over career goals. Dave worked the rest of his career as a stockbroker for Dean Witter (Morgan Stanley). He took pride in providing sound financial advice and earning the lifelong trust of his clients.
When the children were raised, Dave and Terry built their dream home in Bend, Oregon. Mom skied while Dad hiked and pursued archeology, hunting, carving wooden toys for children’s charities, and other hobbies. After 20 years, they moved to The Quarry retirement community in Vancouver, Washington. Dave met new friends, took up swimming, played blackjack, and found renewed joy in his final years.
Dave’s Catholic faith was a cornerstone in his life. He met Terry at a church event, raised his children to be upstanding, and quietly did his best to always act with compassionate courage. Dad’s stories about his life experiences—both successes and failures—were shared (repeatedly) with his children, to help them navigate their own life paths.
Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Terry, children David, Dan, Tim and Cathy, as well as his brother, John, sister Dianne, and five wonderful grandchildren.
Because his family lives in various parts of the country, Dave’s memorial service has not yet been scheduled.
If you wish, the family suggests remembrance of Dave’s long history of donation by supporting the Himalayan Cataract Project: https://cureblindness.org/