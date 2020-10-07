David “Dave” W. Water
July 25, 1928 - August 16, 2020
David “Dave” W. Waters, long time Redmond, Oregon, resident, passed away August 16, 2020, at the age of 92. Dave was born July 25, 1928, to Ernest and Mable (nee Fisher) Waters, the sixth of eleven children. Dave was a carpenter, poet, and pool player who made many friends over the years through each of these things. He could often be seen walking through town or frequenting his favorite local pool joints, always with a friendly greeting by those he knew. Dubbed in 2006 by The Redmond Weekly Current as “The most romantic man in Redmond”, Dave’s poetry was about many different things and always from the heart. His favorite poetry muse was his wife (belated) of many years, Dee, about and for whom he wrote at least dozens of poems. He would often write poems about people he cared or even give his poems as gifts in one-of-a-kind frames he created himself - something truly from his heart. He also made several books of poetry over the years to share his collection with as many people as he could. He wanted to share his heart with all those he knew through his poetry.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife Dolores “Dee” in 2011, his first wife Neva, sisters Alberta (Ruby) Sanders, Ora (Grace) Norris, Hazel Perry, and Mabel (Ellen) Heath Plumb, brothers Ernest (Ernie) Jr., Ralph, and George, and three nephews. He is survived by his son, Dann Waters of Hayden, ID, daughter, Jean Boschee of Spokane, WA, brother Herbert (Herb) of College Place, WA, sister Myrtle Sumerlin of Riddle, OR, and sister Juanita Tupper of Rochester, WA, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
There will be no local service held.