David “Dave” Michael Miller
April 1, 1937 - May 6, 2020
Born at St. Charles on “Hospital Hill” in downtown Bend, Dave was proud to be a native Bendite. Dave grew up with his older brother Pete and older sister Mary in the Shevlin-Hixon logging camps south of Bend where his father (James) was a train engineer and his mother (Helen) was a schoolteacher.
As a young man he enlisted in the Navy toward the end of the Korean War. During his 4-year stint, he served as an electrician’s mate. After a collision while on board the USS Wantuck, he received a commendation for outstanding performance when he and a small group managed to bring the severely damaged vessel back to port. After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Bend and worked for the US Forest Service on the Deschutes National Forest as a Fire Control Officer. He enjoyed his time on the Fort Rock Ranger District where he fought many fires with his Uncle Dan Beougher, including the “Aspen Flat” fire. Dave also patrolled the ranger district and spent much time at the Cabin Lake Guard Station. His life being connected to the natural resources of Central Oregon and the wood product industry was far from over. During the early 60s, he built on his electrical background from the Navy and began his career with the BrooksScanlon mill as an apprentice electrician. Dave was known for his wit, hard work and get it done attitude. He worked in roles of increasing responsibility and achieved the position of General Manager. Sadly, with a changing Central Oregon and a failing wood products industry, he was the last General Manager of the last sawmill in Bend when it cut its last log in 1993. He traveled extensively in a variety of corporate roles for Crown Pacific prior to his retirement in 1999.
In his spare time and retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He grew up fishing the Deschutes River and also enjoyed many of the High Lakes in the region. The Benham Falls area of the Deschutes was a particular favorite of his, when hiking “over the lavas” was the way to go fishing there. Dave loved the many trips he took to Alaska to visit his brother Pete where they fished for salmon and halibut in the Kenai region. To take a break from Central Oregon winters, he loved to travel to Hawaii with his wife Auni. Many of these pleasures were put on hold for roughly 5 years while they did dialysis treatments at home. Dave had the great fortune to receive a kidney transplant in 2012 at OHSU, which allowed him to return to many of those activities. Reminiscing with “The Brown Dog” Sam, while walking the Brooks-Scanlon and ShevlinHixon properties was something he looked forward to for many years. He also experienced the great joy of being a grandparent. Papa is deeply missed by all!!
He was proud to be an American, proud of his military service, proud to be a native Bendite, proud of the house he built, but probably most proud of the family he built.
Dave is survived by his wife of 56 years, Auni; his daughter, Kristina; his son, James; his daughter-in-law, Heather; his grandson, JJ; his granddaughter, Mandy; and his sister, Mary.
Family gatherings at his favorite hunting and fishing spots will be held later.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local Veteran's Nonprofit or a charity of your choice.