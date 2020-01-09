November 4, 1944 - January 2, 2020

David Clayton Turner, 75, of Redmond, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Dave was born on November 4, 1944, in San Jose, CA, to Claude and Audrie (Brittain) Turner. At the age of six the family relocated to Oregon, eventually settling in Corvallis where Dave graduated from High School in 1962.

Dave enlisted and served honorably in the Army National Guard of Oregon shortly after graduation. After his service, Dave spent many years working in the tire and automotive parts industry. Eventually Dave became a truck driver. He retired in 2009 after working at Bar 7-A of Redmond for 24 years where he developed many of his closest friendships.

Dave came out of retirement to serve loyally as Administrator of the Redmond Moose Lodge for 5 years in his final post.

On June 15, 1982, he married Rebecca Lynn Gilmore. Together they created a life they loved blending their two families and raising their five daughters, Tammy, Tina, Angie, Robin and Lisa, whom he cherished.

Dave was passionate about his family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking and crafted something for nearly everyone he knew. His stories of snow skiing, dirt biking, chasing wild horses and team roping mesmerized his grandchildren. He taught many his skills as an expert marksman. He enjoyed water skiing, camping, fishing and golf. Dave rarely missed an “ice fishing” adventure with his friends and almost never lost a Horse Shoe contest which is why we all wanted to be his partner.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Claude; and his mother, Audrie. He is survived by his wife, Becky; his daughters, Tammy, Tina, Angie, Robin, and Lisa; his sons-in-law, Art, Brian, Shan and Chad; his sisters, Annie and Kathy; his brother, Cliff; his 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at The Moose Lodge of Redmond, beginning at Noon. This will be a time of celebration for the many ways Dave touched our lives with a potluck luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, Becky would ask that donations be made to Hospice of Redmond.