David Leroy Carson passed away on November 29, 2021, from heart disease. He was born in Dixon Illinois March 7, 1949, to Stella Carson. He was a talented basketball player but due to difficulties at home, Dave moved out West to Oregon in the early 1970s. He married Doreen VonReyn and was the father to Jamie, Justin, and Kyle. David was a talented carpenter and ran his own construction business for many years. Many would consider Dave "ornery" but those that knew him best loved him for his no-nonsense attitude and willingness to set things right. After many years in Fairview and Coquille, Dave made his way to Redmond Oregon working through the ranks at Tum A Lum lumber with his last position as a company officer and purchaser working for Marvin May, a dear friend to the very end. He loved the Cubs, fishing, BBQ, dominos, and being with his grandkids. David is survived by his three sons, their wives, and 5 grandchildren. Unfortunately, Dave was unable to meet his newest granddaughter, Savanah Carson, born 11 days before his passing. Per Davids's request, there will be no formal funeral, instead, he will be cremated and his ashes spread in his favorite place, the Blue Ridge Mountains between Fairview and Coos Bay. Please pass on any well wishes or comments to Jamie Carson carson0802@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local Humane Society.