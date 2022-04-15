January 21, 1947 - April 8, 2022

David Richard Boardman, born in Bend, January 21, 1947 died April 8, 2022 in Gresham of COPD. He suffered from major mental illness throughout his life. During

his last few years, he was under care of the Veterans’ Administration and Adara Oaks Manor in Gresham.

David graduated from Bend High School in 1965 and served in the National Guard. He

loved fishing, drawing, singing and writing poetry. A book of his work (A Lifetime of Poetry) is currently available on Amazon.

David was preceded in death by his parents, longtime Bend residents, Charles and

Frances Boardman. He is survived by his sisters, Robin Moore of Burien, Washington;

Kathy Patton of Crescent City, California; and Tamsin Looker of Bridgewater, Connecticut.

His sisters are grateful for the many people who have helped care for him throughout his life.

His ashes will be interred with his parents’ in Pilot Butte Cemetery.