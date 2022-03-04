A fighter ‘til the end as Darwin “Bud” Keep, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022 at the age of 90. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Keep. Bud is survived by his daughters, Kelly Keep and Kerry Duncan; three grandchildren, Lane Stubblefield, Bailie Stubblefield and Karlee Duncan; and two great grandchildren.
Bud was born in Bend and graduated from Sisters High School. Bud worked for USFS and received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force as an Airman 1st Class. He loved hunting and being anywhere on the back roads of Central Oregon, many that he had built and wasn’t shy about a moment of bragging. But his love was his work in the woods and he felt at home in the Old Mill when it was a working mill. Bud was a Construction Manager for Brooks Scanlon, Diamond International, DAW and a Logging Superintendent with Crown Pacific. He went on to be self-employed as a Gyppo Logger. He was also very proud of the work he did in Gilchrist and Sisters.
His greatest and most impressive job was the care he gave Joyce in her final years as she battled MS. I would always ask Dad how he was doing and he always responded, “Well I didn’t make the paper today.” Here it is...the day I can say, “Dad you finally made the paper...”
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Pilot Butte Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow 1-3PM at the Bend Elks Lodge, 63120 Boyd Acres Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ronald
McDonald House Charities Bend or The Fisher House Foundation.