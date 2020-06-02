Darrell Glen Yarbrough
JUNE 10, 1952 – MAY 9, 2020
Darrell Glen Yarbrough of Central Oregon, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes 1. He was 67.
Private family services will be conducted and a private interment will be followed at Juniper Haven Cemetery.
Darrell was born June 10, 1952, in Corcoran, California, to Ray and Elva (Gabbard) Yarbrough. He was raised and educated in Corcoran, California elementary schools. Their family moved to Prineville, in 1966, where he continued his education and graduated from Crook County High School in 1970, where he met his high school sweetheart and former wife, Marcia, with whom he remained and kept close friends with until his last day.
During his life he was a millworker, edger, feller, logger, carpenter, plumber, partial electrician, mechanic, and a jack-of-all-trades.
Darrell loved all of the outdoor activities; boating, swimming, ﬁ shing, he was an avid hunter with a bow and riﬂ e. He really loved his hot rods. He owned quite a few in his lifetime. He also had and raced motorcycles. He acquired many trophies in all of his activities, motorcycle trophies, archery awards, all throughout his lifetime. He even accomplished large Bucks and Elk trophies.
Darrell is survived by his former wife, Marcia; his children, Darrick Glen and Bobby Dane Yarbrough; his granddaughter, Madison Faith Yarbrough; his former mother-in-law, Ilomae Zehner, all from Central Oregon, and others if alive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Elva Yarbrough; his brothers, Dennis Yarbrough, Gene and Donald Hillman; his sisters, Jody Divens and Reba Stone; his 104-year-old grandma, Ollie Pike; and cousin, Darla Divins. His Mom, sister’s, Jody, Reba; and brother, Dennis also died from diabetes.
In lieu of ﬂ owers or donations, please forward your name to the American Diabetes Association online or 1-800-diabetes.
A special thank you to Baird Memorial Chapel in La Pine, Oregon. And Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville, Oregon.
Your boys and I will miss you Darrell, love you much, Your family and Carly!