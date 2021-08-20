Sorry, an error occurred.
Darrell D Hufstader of Bend, OR
October 28, 1937 - August 1, 2021
Arrangements:
Baird Funeral Home 541-382-0903 Please visit the on-line registry for the family at www.bairdfh.com
Services:
No service per request of deceased
Contributions may be made to:
Bend Partners in Care (Hospice) or Central Oregon Humane Society
