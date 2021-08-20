Darrell D Hufstader of Bend, OR

October 28, 1937 - August 1, 2021

Arrangements:

Baird Funeral Home 541-382-0903 Please visit the on-line registry for the family at www.bairdfh.com

Services:

No service per request of deceased

Contributions may be made to:

Bend Partners in Care (Hospice) or Central Oregon Humane Society