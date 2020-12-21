Darlyne Hoover Haynes, of Bend, Oregon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020. Darlyne was born the oldest of two daughters (Connie), at the old hospital on the hill in Bend, to Maurice and Miriam Hoover on April 23rd of 1934. She went to Kenwood School and at 11 years old spent 3 months at Doernbecher hospital in Portland during WWII. Darlyne had fond memories of listening to the radio and singing “Goodnight Sweetheart” every night during her hospital stay.
After grade school she moved to Boise, Idaho for junior high, then returned to Bend and graduated from Bend High School. Go Lava Bears! (With the old, traditional pronunciation of Lava, of course!) In 1952, she was a princess in the Bend Water Pageant and she rode a beautiful signet float on the Deschutes River through Mirror Pond Park. Darlyne worked at the Bend Bulletin before moving to Portland and then San Francisco, where she worked for TV guide as a receptionist and promoter. After a short time, Darlyne returned to Bend and resumed working at the Bulletin. One day on a coffee break, she met a cute young man who was a high school teacher and coach at a car wash. Bob and Darlyne would be married for 60 years, and spent most of those years in Montana, raising their family. They settled in Bozeman, and they had two daughters whom they loved dearly. As they grew up, Darlyne and her girls loved vacationing together, eating out and having adventures, which were always full of laughter.
While in Montana, Darlyne was an active member of Sweet Adelines where she loved singing in the chorus and several quartets. Some of her most meaningful and fun memories were being in the quartet “Just Taggin’ Along”. Darlyne also worked at the Forest Service as an administrative assistant while in Bozeman. Mom would spend the last year of her life at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Oregon, where she was just down the hall from our dad and there was always someone who would drop by her room to have tea and chat. There are not enough words to thank the staff there for their loving care of our mother. Darlyne is survived by her husband, Robert, their daughters Andrea (Shane) Abrahamson, Rachel (Jody) Hupka, and her beloved grandchildren, Tanner, Annika, Alex, Ethan, and Josie. She is also survived by her sister, Connie (Paul) Beaulieu, her cousin and lunch-buddy Brigitte Dysart, her nieces, nephews and her Hoover and Triplett cousins. Due to Covid-19, no services are planned, however we will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations in Darlyne’s memory can be made to The Oregon Veterans Home, 700 Veterans Drive, The Dalles, Oregon 97508.