Darlene York was born Dorothy Darlene LaRose in Birsay, Saskatchewan, Canada on Dec. 13, 1934. Married Dick York in Vancouver, B.C., Canada in 1956; bore six sons: Nate (deceased), Mark, David, John, Rick and Steve. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In 1953 she yielded her Life to the Lord Jesus Christ and was born again into the family of God. She then began her race. She crossed the finish line at 9:25 am Nov. 14, 2021 in Redmond, OR., being able to say in the words of the apostle Paul, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. (2 Tim. 4:7,8).
There will be a Memorial service at 2:00 pm Sat., Dec. 4, at Redmond Community Church, 237 NW 9th St. Redmond, OR 97756. All are invited to attend.
