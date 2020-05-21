Darlene Estella Daly
August 2, 1946 – May 13, 2020
Darlene was born to Steve & Ett a Kaptur in Portland, Oregon. She was one of four siblings, Dan Kaptur, of Portland, Oregon, the oldest brother, Dennis Kaptur her twin brother of Allvn, Washington, and Dwayne Kaptur of Portland, Oregon a younger brother who preceded her in death.
Her early childhood was spent on a cattle ranch on Hwy 30 near Scappoose, Oregon. She attended a Catholic grade school in Portland and rode a greyhound bus to school and back every day. Her high school days were at Scappoose High School in Scappoose, Oregon.
After graduation, she attended Oregon State University and earned a Degree as a Veterinary Technician. She worked in various Veterinary Clinics over the years and aft er moving to Central Oregon worked at Redmond Veterinary Clinic for a number of years.
In 1988, she met Michael M. Daly, a local contractor on a blind date. They were married on August 21, 1988. A short time later, they acquired Darlene’s dream piece of property, a 5 acre parcel with irrigation Northwest of Redmond. She was able to acquire a number of animals over the years and was very successful in raising and showing goats. She was the lady to go to when someone had a question about their goat, sheep or other animal. She did goat dehorning for lots of people, helped in
difficult birthing problems, and was always on call to help. She will be missed by many small animal owners in Central Oregon.
Darlene was not blessed with children of her own, but she was able to acquire three baby Capuchin monkeys over the years and raised them as her own children. Benji, Andy, and Micky preceded her in death and their ashes will be buried with her, which was her final wish.
A graveside service will be held on May 22, 2020, at Redmond Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 PM.