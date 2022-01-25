Darlene Elizabeth Shoults

May 27, 1942 - January 15, 2022

Arrangements: NiswongerReynolds Funeral Home 105 NW Irving Avenue, Bend Oregon 97701 541- 382-2471

Services: A celebration of life will be held May 28, 2022

Contributions may be made to: National Multiple sclerosis society or Partners in Care home health and hospice

 

 

 