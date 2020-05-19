Darlene E. Daly of Redmond, OR
Aug. 2, 1946 - May 13, 2020
Arrangements: Arrangement entrusted to Redmond Memorial Chapel. 541-548-3219. Please leave condolences at redmondmemorial.com
Services: There will be a viewing on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to Noon at Redmond Memorial Chapel, 717 SW 6th Street, Redmond. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 pm at Redmond Memorial Cemetery, Redmond Oregon.
Contributions may be made to: Brightside Animal Center, 1355 NE Hemlock Ave., Redmond, OR 97756, https://brightsideanimals. org/donate/