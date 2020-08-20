Darlene Dolores Smith
Darlene Dolores Smith passed away on August 10, 2020, at the age of 82 years old.
Darlene grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and southern California. After marrying Phillip Smith and having two children together, Darlene and Phil moved from California to Oregon.
Darlene lived in Central Oregon for 32 years. She spent the last four years of her life in the Bay Area of California, near her children and two grandchildren.
In her 20s and 30s, Darlene worked for Hughes Aircraft. In her late 30s, after having children, she became a professional mom for the rest of her life.
She enjoyed many crafts like knitting, crocheting, crossstitch, and sewing. She often made crafts for her home and for others. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, dancing, photography, local and international travel, tennis, and skiing. For many years she visited with friends at the Tuesday Sewing Gals group in Tumalo, the Red Hat Society, Active Single Friends, and the Spiritual Awareness Center.
She is survived by her grandson, Keenan; granddaughter, Violet; daughter, Jenean; and son, Eric. Darlene will be remembered by all as a very devoted mother who brought kindness and joy wherever she went. She was an honest, loyal, empathetic, and creative person. Darlene’s bright eyes and big smile will be remembered and she will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at a park in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday, August 23, 2020. If you are interested in attending, please call 858-633-6075.