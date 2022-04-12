Daniel prided himself on being a true native Bendite-born to Ron and Peggy Marsh on March 30, 1953 (old St Charles Hospital). He passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on March 16, 2022 ("new" St Charles Hospital) at age 68.
He grew up on a small Bend farm, involved in Future Farmers of America, graduated from Bend High in 1971 with simultaneous Central Oregon Community College credits (Auto Tech). He married Laurie Limbeck on May 20, 1978 (the one-year first date anniversary).
Daniel was very capable-built one house, a shop, and completely rebuilt another house. He owned/co-owned several businesses-sandblasting, structural house moving, and machining/fabricating (his greatest pride). Also a Marine Mechanic, he achieved Master Tech status. He will be remembered most, however, for his wonderful sense of humor and unique view of the world.
Daniel loved hunting, fishing for steelhead/bull trout, camping, old CJ Jeeps, building/fabricating and traveling the back roads of Oregon.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother David and nephew Hunter.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Laurie; sisters Sandi Baxter and Susan McAdoo; nieces/nephews. Private service scheduled later.
