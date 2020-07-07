Daniel Logan
December 30, 1963 - June 30, 2020
He Ain’t Heavy. He’s Our Brother.
Daniel Joseph Logan, beloved son of Byron and Catherine (Brick) Logan, passed away peacefully in his home on June 30, 2020. Dan entered this world on December 30, 1963, at a time when it was conventional to institutionalize babies born with Down’s Syndrome. His parents defied tradition and choose instead to raise and love him at home.
Dan was a pioneer in the opening wave of PL 94-142, allowing all children with disabilities access to education. His kind and gentle spirit was consistent throughout his life while pursuing many sports through Special Olympics, working at the Opportunity Foundation, and hanging with his large extended family. Th e community of Bend may well remember Dan’s joyful roar while playing on the swings near his home at Kenwood School.
Dan is survived by his loving mother, Catherine Logan, aka Brick, and his brothers and sisters, Elayne Logan Currie (Robert), Bend, Greg Logan (Terri), Bend, Jim Logan, Vancouver, WA, Beverly Logan, Portland, Bob Logan (Roxane) Beaverton, and Rose Logan Surgeon (Mike) Portland as well as 14 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death, and waiting to greet Dan with open arms, are his father, Byron Logan and older brother, Francis Logan, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In this time of COVID the family is having services for Dan as safely as possible. Th e church is very large and will accommodate distancing during this service. Lunch will be safely provided outdoors under shade. We welcome your presence in celebrating Dan’s life and ask that you wear a mask and observe social distancing norms. Th e services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2450 NE 27th, Bend and are as follows: Rosary 10:00 am, Mass 10:30 am, lunch 11:30 am. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Deschutes Memorial Gardens. In order to follow COVID guidelines and to know how many lunches to provide, the family ask that you RSVP to djlogan63@yahoo.com.
If you prefer to view Dan’s service on line, please go to the St. Francis website, https://www.stfrancisbend.org/ and click Live at St. Francis.
Contributions may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, Partners In Care, or the Special Olympics of Oregon.
Rest in Peace Brother Dan.